Battle against Airport Fire seems optimistic with 19% containment

Firefighters are making progress battling the massive Airport Fire on Sunday in Orange and Riverside counties, where 23,519 acres have been charred with containment now at 19%.

"The weather has been great with cooler temperatures, the marine layer and the higher, relative humidity,'' Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said on Saturday.

Relative humidity Sunday was expected to be about 66% over most of the fire below 3,500 feet, fire officials said. Light showers or drizzle were forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said crews were having "notable success in increasing containment" in areas such as Lake Elsinore, Decker Canyon Road and Lakeland Village.

Crews were expected to keep working to clear lines of vegetation and use favorable weather to help put out flames.

"The work of hand crews, and the arrival of additional handcrews, are critical to success during this advantageous window," officials said.

The Airport Fire began at about 1 p.m. Monday near Trabuco Canyon Road in the area of the remote-controlled airplane airport, OCFA Capt. Sean Doran said. Officials said the fire was sparked by a county public works crew using heavy equipment. The cause was deemed accidental.

Fire officials estimate the fire will be fully contained by lines of cleared vegetation by September 24.

Some evacuation orders have been downgraded as the Airport Fire continues to burn over 23,000 acres. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2024.

Evacuation orders

Zones: ELC01, ORT01-B; Areas include -- Caspers Regional Park, San Juan Springs, Blue Jay campground.

Zones: RVC-1521, RVC-1622, RVC-1724-B, RVC-1725, RVC-1798, RVC-1800, RVC-1802, RVC-1865, RVC-1866, RVC-1933, RVC-1934, RVC-1935, RVC-1999

Evacuation warnings

Ortega Highway

Robinson Ranch HOA

Trabuco Highlands HOA

Trabuco Highland Apartment Complex

the East Side of Coto de Caza

Silverado Canyon

Modjeska Canyon

Rose Canyon Road

Trabuco Creek Road

Trabuco Canyon Road

Trabuco Oaks Drive

Joplin Loop

Cook's Corner

Dove Canyon

El Cariso

Residents can click here to determine if their homes are impacted by evacuation orders or warnings.

Evacuation centers

Foothill Ranch Library, 27002 Cabriole Way

Large animals -- Orange County Fairgrounds, Los Alamitos Race Course

Large animals -- Nohl Ranch Saddle Club at 6352 E. Nohl Ranch Road in Anaheim

Road closures

Trabuco Canyon Road and Trabuco Creek Road;

El Toro Road and Live Oak Canyon Road;

Ortega Highway at Nichols Institute

No additional injuries were reported from the fire. Earlier in the week, officials said 10 firefighters had suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze, many of them heat-related, while two civilians were also injured, one with an unknown medical condition and the other suffering burn injuries.

Cal Fire said 107 residential, commercial and other structures were destroyed, and another 12 were damaged.