‘Anti-Trump carnival': Alameda home's Halloween decorations feature a political twist

A house in Alameda County was decorated for Halloween but with political tones.

Dan Balsman always puts on an elaborate display for the holiday, but he decided to focus on the election this year, dubbing the display "Project 2025 Halloween Carn-Evil."

"I want to emphasize this is not against all Republicans; this is against the MAGA republican types," Balsam said. "The goal was to use satire to make the point, [but] the real goal is to be entertained. Things have gotten so divisive, so people have such anxiety."

The so-called "anti-Trump carnival" decorations have attracted the attention of neighbors who support Vice President Kamala Harris and even visitors from out of town.

"Everybody has got their opinions. Obviously, the person who put their effort, money, time, and energy into this," said Kyler Conner, a neighbor.

The Alameda Republican Party said the display is overly political for a Holiday geared towards children.

"Halloween is supposed to be for young children; it's really not a holiday for adults to politicize and further endocrine children," said Jeanne Solnordal, chairman of the Alameda County Republic Party.

Solnordal added that she believed it highlighted a double standard in a largely liberal-leaning Bay Area. She said she couldn't put up a Trump sign without it being taken down.

"The freedom of speech seems to go one way in this area and that is something that will cause us to never unite," she said.

Balsam said he has received occasional disapproval of the display but that most reactions have been positive.

" The neighborhood seems to love it. We are in a pretty liberal area in Alameda. We would not do something like this in most of the country," he said.

Balsam said he plans to keep the decoration on display until after Election Day.