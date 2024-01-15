1 shot at Alameda Swap Meet in LA's Central-Alameda area

One person was injured in a shooting Monday at the Alameda Swap Meet in Los Angeles' Central-Alameda area.

At least one person was injured in the shooting, reported at about 1:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Alameda Street south of downtown Los Angeles. Details about the injured victim's condition were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon.

Details about where the shooting occurred at the outdoor market with food and shopping vendors were not immediately available.

At about the same time, authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving at least two cars about a mile west of the market at 43rd Street and Hooper Avenue. One of the cars appeared to have shattered driver's side windows and a bullet hole in a rear window.

It was not immediately clear whether the two scenes are connected.

