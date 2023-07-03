Alhambra

SoCal one-bedroom home on a bridge sells for $180k over asking price

A house on abridge in Alhambra was sold last week after an initial price was set on $250k.

By Clara Ramirez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Los Angeles area house on a bridge in the city of Alhambra sold last week for $430,000.

That's well above the asking price for a home located above a concrete flood channel.

The initial listing price for the property was $249,950, according to real estate site Zillow. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home was estimated to sell for $262,900.

However, the property, which has almost direct access to the adjacent street, sold for $430,000 on June 30th.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Real Estate May 21

31-Year-Old Self-Made Millionaire: How to Get Started in Real Estate Investing

news May 1

24-Year-Old Earns $5,450/Month in Passive Income From a Car Wash She Bought for $0 Down: ‘I Only Work on It 20 Minutes a Day'

The house is located on a bridge in the 1340 block of Main Street in Alhambra, located in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles. It was built in 1949, has a small kitchen, a balcony and does not have a parking area.

The property was listed as a “ideal for a young professional that wants to be close to downtown for work."

The house has also a terrace the same size as the residence overlooking the canal and with almost direct access to the sidewalk from the street.

The price of the 462 square foot house was listed below other residences located in the same city with similar characteristics.

This article tagged under:

AlhambraLos Angeles
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us