SoCal one-bedroom home on a bridge sells for $180k over asking price

A Los Angeles area house on a bridge in the city of Alhambra sold last week for $430,000.

That's well above the asking price for a home located above a concrete flood channel.

The initial listing price for the property was $249,950, according to real estate site Zillow. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home was estimated to sell for $262,900.

However, the property, which has almost direct access to the adjacent street, sold for $430,000 on June 30th.

The house is located on a bridge in the 1340 block of Main Street in Alhambra, located in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles. It was built in 1949, has a small kitchen, a balcony and does not have a parking area.

The property was listed as a “ideal for a young professional that wants to be close to downtown for work."

The house has also a terrace the same size as the residence overlooking the canal and with almost direct access to the sidewalk from the street.

The price of the 462 square foot house was listed below other residences located in the same city with similar characteristics.