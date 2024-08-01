Alhambra

Alhambra police warn against fake parking tickets scam

The parking tickets include a QR code that Alhambra Police say often enables scammers to steal people’s personal information.

By Amber X. Chen

The Alhambra Police Department is warning residents of scam parking tickets (pictured here on the right).
Alhambra Police Department

The Alhambra Police Department (APD) is warning people of a new scam involving fake parking tickets with phony QR codes.

According to the APD, scammers create these QR codes to trick people into visiting fraudulent websites or to put them at risk of exposing their personal information through downloading malware.

In a social media post Tuesday, the APD said that people who receive these citations should not scan the QR code and should instead report it to the APD Traffic Section at 626-570-5119.

