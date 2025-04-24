Teen injured in crash of Tesla Cybertruck owned by ex-NBA player Gilbert Arenas

A teen was hospitalized in serious condition Thursday in a fiery crash in Winnetka involving a Tesla Cybertruck owned by former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Los Angeles police responded to the crash at about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of Corbin Avenue, where the Cybertruck collided head-on with a tree and possibly a hydrant, police said. An 18-year-old male victim was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Police did not identify the victim, but the Los Angeles Times, citing a person familiar with the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly, reported that Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and a top USC basketball recruit, was injured in the crash. Alijah was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who first reported the crash.

NBCLA has not confirmed the identity of the victim, but records show the Tesla is registered to Gilbert Arenas.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Alijah Arenas is considered one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country. The McDonald's All-American led Chatsworth High School to the CIF Division II championship game in March.

Classes were not in session at Chatsworth High School in observance of Armenian Genocide Memorial Day.

In an Instagram post, Alijah's mother Laura Govan, cast member on the VH1 show "Basketball Wives," asked for prayers.

NBCLA has reached out to representative of Gilbert Arenas.