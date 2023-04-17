Aliso Viejo

Aliso Niguel High School in Orange County Evacuated Due to Phone Threat Investigation

Students who were on the Aliso Viejo campus were evacuated to a nearby park.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Aliso Niguel High School in Orange County was evacuated Monday due to a phone threat, authorities said.

The phone threat, later determined to be unfounded, was made to the school in Aliso Viejo Monday morning. Details about the nature of the phone call were not immediately available.

The high school was evacuated due to safety concerns, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. Aerial video showed deputies and K9s searching the campus.

"OCSD is investigating a threat that was called into Aliso Niguel High School," the agency said in a tweet. "Campus has been evacuated & is closed to students & staff. Do not come to campus at this time."

Students who were on campus were evacuated to Foxborough Park. The campus reopened at about 11 a.m.

Anyone with questions was asked to call the Capistrano Unified School District hotline at 949-831-5590.

