Aliso Viejo

Mistrial Declared in Aliso Viejo Spa Bombing Case

Prosecutors told NBCLA they will re-try Stephen Beal on the same charges on Oct. 18.

By Eric Leonard and Wire reports

A U.S. District Court judge has declared a mistrial in the trial of Stephen Beal, who stands accused of using a home-made bomb to murder his ex-girlfriend inside a day spa in Aliso Viejo.

Jurors told the court today they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not reach a verdict after more than seven days of deliberation.

Prosecutors told NBCLA they will re-try Beal on the same charges on Oct. 18.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stephen Beal, 63, faced federal charges in downtown Los Angeles of use of a weapon of mass destruction, malicious destruction of a building resulting in death, use of a destructive device in a crime of violence and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Beal was arrested in March 2019 in connection with the May 15, 2018, explosion that killed 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak, who co-owned the Magyar Kozmetica day spa with Beal, and critically injured a mother and daughter.

Aliso Viejo Feb 7, 2020

Man Accused in Aliso Viejo Salon Bombing Charged With Financial Fraud

City News Service Mar 25, 2019

Long Beach Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Aliso Viejo Bombing

Stephen William Beal is accused of failing to report a $350,000 windfall from his wife's death. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

This article tagged under:

Aliso ViejoOrange CountyBomberStephen Beal
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us