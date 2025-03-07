Mission Valley

All 3 men involved in fatal shooting at Handlery Hotel knew one another: SDPD

San Diego police identified the victim as Damian Martinez, 19.

By City News Service

The scene at Handlery Hotel in Mission Valley's Hotel Circle after a deadly shooting on March 3, 2025.

Authorities publicly identified a Los Angeles County resident on Thursday who was killed earlier this week in a shooting that also wounded another young man at a Mission Valley hotel.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found 19-year-old Damian Martinez of El Monte, California, dead in a hallway at the Handlery Hotel in the 900 block of Hotel Circle North about 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

NBC 7 has the latest detail on the shooting in Mission Valley that left one dead. 

The second victim, age 23, was outside the lobby of the hotel, suffering from apparently non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. His name has not been released.

"Based on information received at the scene, officers determined the [suspected] shooter got into a dark-colored ... truck," SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said. "Officers located that truck in the hotel parking lot a short time later, occupied by [him]."

The suspect, 29-year-old Kevin Casey Larin of Northridge, California, surrendered without incident. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

"Investigators have learned that all three men [worked] together and were in San Diego for work," the lieutenant said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.

Mission Valley
