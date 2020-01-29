calabasas

All 9 Victims of Calabasas Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Identified

The causes of death were certified as blunt trauma, and the manner of death was certified as an accident.

By Shahan Ahmed

All nine victims of the helicopter crash the killed Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others have been identified through the use of DNA and fingerprints, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Wednesday.

John Altobelli, Kobe Bryant, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan were identified Tuesday through the use of fingerprints.

On Wednesday, Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Christina Mauser were all identified.

