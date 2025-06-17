Roadblocks are down, and pathways are finally clear in the Pacific Palisades.

The coastal community fully reopened to the public Monday nearly six months after the Palisades Fire chased community members out and shut businesses down.

“It's been a little tough but you know we hanging in there”, said Potchara Ratsameejun, co-owner of Moku Sushi.

The community’s reopening has come in phases. For one, Moku Sushi on Palisades Drive and Sunset reopened in April when the Palisades and even PCH was only accessible by residential or work permit.

"We had a lot of like people calling in like, 'We're trying to get in. And how do we do it?" said Ratsameejun.

PCH fully reopened ahead of Memorial Day weekend, but access into neighborhoods remained permit-only.

The good news finally came on Sunday when the LA Fire Department announced the final evacuation orders and traffic restrictions would be lifted.

The previous checkpoints were intended not only to help manage traffic but to deter criminals. When the road barriers came down, much of the visible law enforcement pulled out.

But LA City Councilwoman Traci Park addressed security in a social media post Sunday morning.

“I wanted to assure everyone that there is going to be a very very heavy presence of police officers both in the short term and the long term as we continue our recovery and rebuilding efforts," said Park.

Those rebuilding efforts are becoming easier and easier to spot. Nestled between the burned buildings and cleared lots are a growing number of homes under construction. The city of Los Angeles Department of Building and safety has issued permits for 85 different addresses affected by the Palisades fire.

While most neighborhoods still had more workers than residents and visitors as of Monday, Ratsameejun said it was important for the restaurant to stick it out for loyal customers and employees who always shown up for them. And he hoped opening up access to the community will help.

"Very excited, you know, hopefully we'll get more traffic come into this community and we just you know, trying to get this community like back up again," he said.