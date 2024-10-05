All lanes of eastbound 60 Freeway shut down in Riverside County

A Sigalert was issued Friday afternoon on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, shutting down all eastbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.
A semi-truck that was carrying an oversized load struck the overpass at the Indian Street exit, causing chunks of concrete to fall in the lanes.
Officials did not say when the lanes will reopen.
This is a developing story.
