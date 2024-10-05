Riverside County

All lanes of eastbound 60 Freeway shut down in Riverside County

A large amount of concrete debris was reported on the freeway lanes.

By Helen Jeong

A Sigalert was issued Friday afternoon on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, shutting down all eastbound lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.

A semi-truck that was carrying an oversized load struck the overpass at the Indian Street exit, causing chunks of concrete to fall in the lanes. 

Officials did not say when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story.

