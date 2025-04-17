All lanes of northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach closed due to diesel spill

All lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach are closed due to a diesel spill early Thursday.

A Sigalert was issued just before 6 a.m. and traffic is expected to be delayed for about two more hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene where a second diesel truck was seen on the highway as they transferred the remaining diesel from the first truck onto the other.

Traffic is being diverted off to Del Amo Boulevard. No further details were immediately available.