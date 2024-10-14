All lanes of westbound 10 Freeway shut down due to fatal crash

All lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in the Pomona area are closed due to a fatal crash early Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sigalert was issued in the area until further notice. The crash was reported at 4:27 a.m. between Indian Hill Boulevard and Towne Avenue, according to the Sigalert website.

All lanes are blocked but traffic is able to move to the right shoulder, CHP said.

Details on the crash victim were not immediately available.