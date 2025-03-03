All lanes shut down on westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona after semi-truck crash

All lanes are shut down on the westbound 10 Freeway in the Pomona area after a crash involving a semi-truck early Monday.

The crash was reported at around 4:30 a.m. near the 57 and 71 Freeways.

A Sig Alert was issued for the area as traffic delays are reaching the Montclair area.

A witness told the California Highway Patrol that the big rig hydroplaned after the crash and hit the center divider with wreckage across all westbound lanes.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 4:23 a.m. shutting down all westbound lanes of the San Bernardino Freeway. The transition to the Orange Freeway remained open.

It was not clear whether anyone was injured, CHP Officer M. Curtiss told City News Service.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.