Storm Closes All Los Angeles County Beaches, Delays Monday Night Football Game

By Staff and wire reports

LA County Lifeguards

The storm moving through the area has prompted a lightning delay in tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The storm also closed all Los Angeles County beaches due to lightning along the coast, according to county lifeguards.

Lifeguards announced the closures from San Pedro to Malibu, including Avalon and Catalina Island.

Lifeguards said they would clear the water of swimmers and were advising those on the beach to seek shelter immediately.

They were closed for an unknown duration.

