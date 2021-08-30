Wildfires

All National Forests in California to Temporarily Close Due to Wildfire Crisis

The closure will be in effect from Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. through September 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

By Stephanie Lopez

Getty Images

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday the temporary closure of all National Forests in California due to the ongoing wildfire crisis and to better provide public and firefighter safety.

The closure will be in effect from Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. through September 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We do not take this decision lightly, but this is the best choice for public safety,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests.” 

By temporarily reducing the number of visitors in national forests, officials hope to minimize the likelihood that visitors could become entrapped in the forests and decrease the potential for new fire starts as forecasts show that conditions this season are trending the same or worse as we move into late summer and fall. 

More than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across the state, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

This order does not affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not in the Pacific Southwest Region. 

Citizens with specific questions within their area should consult their local forest website or social media pages for more information.

Wildfires Aug 29

Chaparral Fire in Cleveland National Forest Remains at 1,425 Acres

Caldor Fire Aug 28

Crews Battle to Protect Lake Tahoe Region From Wildfire

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCaliforniaCalifornia WildfiresAngeles National ForestForests
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us