All National Forests in California to Temporarily Close Due to Wildfire Crisis

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday the temporary closure of all National Forests in California due to the ongoing wildfire crisis and to better provide public and firefighter safety.

The closure will be in effect from Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. through September 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We do not take this decision lightly, but this is the best choice for public safety,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests.”

#BREAKING #CaliforniaWildfires: ALL National Forests in California to close "due to wildfire crisis", per @forestservice. This closure will be in effect from Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:59 pm through September 17, 2021 at 11:59 pm. — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) August 31, 2021

By temporarily reducing the number of visitors in national forests, officials hope to minimize the likelihood that visitors could become entrapped in the forests and decrease the potential for new fire starts as forecasts show that conditions this season are trending the same or worse as we move into late summer and fall.

More than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across the state, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

This order does not affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not in the Pacific Southwest Region.

Citizens with specific questions within their area should consult their local forest website or social media pages for more information.