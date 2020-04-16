All Parking Along PCH in Huntington Beach To Close Due To Pandemic

All metered parking along the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach and all beaches within Huntington Harbor will be closed effective Thursday night in an effort to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is an extension of a previous measure, which closed beachside metered parking between Sixth and Goldenwest streets, according to Eric McCoy, Huntington Beach's public information officer.

Any vehicle parked in a metered stall along either side of Pacific Coast Highway will be ticketed or towed. There will be additional patrols to assist with parking and overcrowding issues in neighborhoods near the beach, McCoy said.