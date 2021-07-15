University of California

All Students, Faculty and Staff Must Be Fully Vaccinated to Return to Campuses, New UC Policy States

By Jason Kandel

Getty Images

All students, faculty and staff at the University of California will be required to be vaccinated in order to return to campus, the UC system announced in a new policy on Thursday.

The plan was to protect the health and safety of the university community, the policy read.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It applies to its patients, students, trainees, personnel and all others who work, and live in any of the university's locations.

vaccine 3 hours ago

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Expected Midwinter: FDA Official

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

LA County Residents Will Be Required to Wear Masks Indoors Even if Vaccinated

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Thursday's Red Sox-Yankees Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issue

"The University strongly recommends that all members of the University community obtain the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible," the policy said.

The university said its campuses must begin collecting proof of vaccination and process requests for exceptions and deferrals no later than Thursday as campuses plan for a return in the fall.

The deadline for the plan was two weeks before the first day of instruction at any university campus or school for the the Fall 2021 semester. For locations that don't operate on an academic calendar, the deadline is Sept. 1.

For the full policy click here.

This article tagged under:

University of California
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us