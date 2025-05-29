Upland

Alleged DUI driver crashes vehicle with children in car: Upland police

The two children were not hurt in the crash.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove drunk and crashed her vehicle with her two children in the car, the Upland Police Department said.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. Monday near the area of Campus Avenue and Arrow Highway. There, the woman was traveling in a Chevy sedan with her children in the vehicle when she “managed to crash into the brightest parked vehicle on the road,” according to police.

The driver sustained minor injuries when the airbags were deployed; the children were unhurt in the crash.

Police arrested the mother, whose name was not released, on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment. Her children were released to a relative.

