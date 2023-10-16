Alleged home invasion robber shot, wounded by Hollywood Hills resident

A man allegedly attempting a home invasion robbery was shot and critically wounded by the woman inside the Hollywood Hills house, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive, just west of Canyon Drive on the outskirts of the southwestern border of Griffith Park, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

The wounded man was conscious and breathing when transported by paramedics to a hospital, Im said.

As of Monday morning, the man was in critical condition, Officer Norma Eisenman said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The woman told police she saw the man, believed to be in his 30s, attempting to enter her home through a window and saw him reaching into his pocket before she fired at him, Eisenman said.