Alleged Laundromat Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested For Other Indecent Exposure

A 23-year-old man arrested for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of a victim in Azusa is also suspected of ejaculating on a woman inside a Covina laundromat earlier the same day, police said Friday.

Officers were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Monday to the Coin Laundry at 314 N. Azusa Ave., where a 20-year-old woman alleged the man was masturbating in the laundromat and then appeared behind her and ejaculated on her leg and clothing, according to Covina police.

The suspect, Jose Luis Ibarra, was taken into custody by the Azusa Police Department later that day for a separate incident that occurred about 7:55 p.m. in the 900 block of East Galatea Street in Azusa.

Ibarra, driving a white Ford Ranger pickup truck, allegedly followed a woman, exposed himself to her, and masturbated, according to the Azusa Police Department.

Police responded to the scene and searched for the suspect. They found Ibarra nearby and arrested him for indecent exposure, Azusa police said.

Criminal charges of indecent exposure and battery will be sought, according to Covina police. Jail records show Ibarra was released from custody on Monday evening.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a crime by Ibarra was asked to call the Covina Police Department's Detective Ramirez at 626-384-5621. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.