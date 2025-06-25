Alleged robber fatally shot at South Gate dispensary

A man who police allege was attempting to rob a marijuana dispensary in South Gate was fatally shot and detectives on Wednesday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 5800 block of Imperial Highway, west of Vulcan Street, regarding a robbery report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They found an employee in front of the dispensary, who told them a man tried to rob the business and he shot the alleged robber, the sheriff's department said.

Police found the other man inside the dispensary suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, according to LASD homicide Lt. Steven De Jong.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to the LASD. The sheriff's department is assisting South Gate police with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.