Alleged wrong-way driver triggers fatal crash in Commerce

An alleged wrong-way driver sparked a brief pursuit with the California Highway Patrol in Commerce, ending in a two-vehicle crash that killed a bystander and critically injured three others, including a pedestrian who had their legs severed, authorities said Sunday.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Eastern and Florence Avenues, according to the CHP.

The pursuit ended at 11:14 p.m. and firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene at Eastern Avenue and Randolph Street a couple of minutes later, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person seated at a bench was killed from the impact of the crash and a pedestrian walking inside a crosswalk had their legs severed, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's East Los Angeles station.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people inside the suspect's vehicle suffered "extensive injuries" and were rushed to a hospital. The driver was treated at a hospital before being taken to a county jail, the watch commander said. The conditions and number of occupants inside the other were not immediately known, he said.

Two other people suffered minor injuries and it was not immediately known if they were transported to a hospital, according to a fire department spokesperson.

"We're still working backwards to figure out what has happened," the watch commander said.