Allegedly armed man barricaded inside Santa Clarita home

Authorities responded to reports of an allegedly armed man barricaded inside a home in Santa Clarita early Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff´s Department responded to a home on the 25500 block of Springbrook Avenue at about 5:30 a.m.

It was unclear what the man was wanted for.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the LASD's Malibu/Los Hills station at 818-878-1808.