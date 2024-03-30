Santa Clarita

Allegedly armed man barricaded inside Santa Clarita home

By Staff Reports

Authorities responded to reports of an allegedly armed man barricaded inside a home in Santa Clarita early Saturday. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff´s Department responded to a home on the 25500 block of Springbrook Avenue at about 5:30 a.m.

It was unclear what the man was wanted for. 

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the LASD's Malibu/Los Hills station at 818-878-1808.

