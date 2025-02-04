California Wildfires

Altadena business destroyed by Eaton Fire gets the Grammy spotlight

Two Dragons Martial Arts was burned down during the Eaton Fire and received a feature during the award ceremony

By Karma Dickerson and Benjamin Gamson

Shelene Hearring, martial artist and owner of Two Dragons Martial Arts, poses in this undated photo.
Shelene Hearring

One Altadena business went from a local story of loss to a national call to action after a shoutout at the Grammys. 

During a Grammys commercial, a martial arts studio called Two Dragons Martial Arts, which burned down during the Eaton Fire, received the spotlight. 

Organizers for the award ceremony asked owner Shelene Hearring if she could wear a gi -- a martial arts uniform -- during the feature, but she realized that all of them were burned in the fire. Instead, she wore a gi and black belt borrowed from a mother and her late son, both of whom were former students. 

“I felt like I had my angels surrounding me,” Hearring said. 

In the commercial, Hearring shares more about her business’ background and photos. It ends with singer Charlie Puth expressing interest in a martial arts lesson. In response, Hearring gives him firsthand experience by taking him down to the ground with some sage advice – “never interrupt  a marital arts master when she’s talking.”

Hearring opened Two Dragons 30 years ago with her husband. After his death, she moved to Altadena and raised generations of a community on the mats. She is now 68 and is looking to start over. 

Hearring says that just like after her husband’s death her students inspire her today to persevere. 

“They need to see us all rise,” Hearring said.

She is now looking for a temporary space to hold classes twice a week. For more information onTwo Dragons Martial Arts, click here.

