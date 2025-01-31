Altadena man meets ‘guardian angels' who saved his home from the Eaton Fire

An Altadena homeowner was reunited Thursday with his "guardian angels" who saved his home from the Eaton Fire.

The angels, Dan Paige, a reserve deputy sheriff, and Dimitry Lebko, a civilian volunteer with Altadena Mountain Rescue Team were called to action the night of the Eaton Fire to help evacuees.

“We were pulling people out of wheelchairs, loading them in personal vehicles, loading them in our cars, just anything we could to get people out of here,” Paige said.

But, when they saw the fire approaching Steve Schklair’s home on Loma Alta Drive, they said their instincts took over.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I pulled a hose from this house and the neighboring house and started doing what I could to extinguish as much of the fire as we could,” Lebko said.

Days later, Paige went back to the two homes he saved that night and left a note to express how happy he was to see the house still standing.

Schklair found the note and, with the help of the NBC4 team, the group was brought together.

“We evacuated to a motel. We're watching the news all night. And we're watching the fires going. There's no way the house makes it through this,” Schklair said.” I was shocked that it was still here. And I said, ‘No, we must have guardian angels.’ So then I found your card. I said, ‘Our guardian angels wear badges.’”

Schklair is not back in his home yet, but promises the group will reunite again.

“You've got a steak dinner in the future someday when we get back in here,” said Schklair.