Altadena Meals on Wheels resumes service to provide food for seniors

After a month-long hiatus due to the deadly Eaton Fire, an Altadena-based nonprofit has returned its services to provide for elderly residents in need of nutritious food.

Altadena Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that provides and delivers ready-to-eat meals to seniors. It was forced to halt its services when the Eaton Fire ripped through Altadena in January, affecting volunteers and board members of the program.

“Many of our clients, those who received the meals as well as our delivery drivers and board members, many of us lost our homes,” said Norma Wright, an Altadena Meals on Wheels board member. She shared that her home burned in the blaze.

While volunteers who were impacted by the fire navigated through their losses, the program’s leaders worked together to bring the delivery service back as soon as they could.

“Everything came to a complete stop after the fire, but the board members continued to meet, we continued to try to reestablish our program and on June 2, we started again,” Wright said. “It’s very small right now, but it’s growing.”

Before the fire, the program delivered food to about 30 homes. It’s now currently servicing 20 households.

The program is made possible with donations and is run entirely by volunteers – from its delivery drivers, food preparers and board members. It delivers prepared meals Monday through Friday to seniors who participate in the program

John Rosewall is one of the volunteers who delivers meals to participants. He said he got involved after he retired since he was looking for a way to give back to the community.

“The idea is to deliver at least one good, nutritious, healthy meal to seniors if, for whatever reason, have that need – if they’re house-bound, recovering from injury, maybe coming back from the hospital, they’re just unable to make their own meals easily,” he said.

Peter Brier, a recipient of the meals, described the program as a miracle.

“I enjoy it very much because it’s a great help, particularly to my wife, because she’s got to take care of me and the meals are a big deal,” he said. “With this good meal coming every day, clockwork just in time for lunch, is a big help for all of us.”

“I think it’s a great institution … I would hate to be without it,” he added.

To learn more about Altadena Meals on Wheels or to get involved, click here.