Orange County

Altobelli Family Memorial to be Held at Angel Stadium

"Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you'd like to be a part of this, we'd love to have you," Tony Altobelli said.

By City News Service

Altobelli family
Altobelli family

A memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium, a family member announced Monday.

The memorial service for the three victims who died with Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash last week in Calabasas will begin at 4 p.m., Tony Altobelli announced on Facebook.

"Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you'd like to be a part of this, we'd love to have you," Tony Altobelli said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 1 hour ago

Orange County Sheriff Blames Increase in Crime on Sanctuary State Law

Kobe Bryant 14 mins ago

Remains of Kobe Bryant, Other Victims of Helicopter Crash Released to Families

John Altobelli, 56, was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa. He died in the crash along with his 46-year-old wife, Keri, and their 14-year- old daughter Alyssa, a teammate of Bryant's daughter Gianna on the Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyKobe Bryant Helicopter CrashJohn Altobelli
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us