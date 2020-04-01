Amazon Employee At Atwater Village Warehouse Tests Positive for COVID-19

An Amazon employee at a warehouse in Atwater Village has tested positive for COVID-19, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to City News Service Wednesday.

The employee, who will be paid while they self-quarantine at home, works at an Amazon warehouse at 3334 N. San Fernando Road, Building E, and Amazon has asked the individual not to return to the site for 14 days.

Amazon is working to notify all associates who were in close contact with the employee at work. Those employees are also being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days without loss of pay.

It was not clear when the employee tested positive or if they were working while showing symptoms.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," Amazon's Timothy Carter told City News Service. "We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."