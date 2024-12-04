Riverside County

Amazon not delivering packages to homes in a Riverside County neighborhood

The customers were told to pick up their items elsewhere.

By Helen Jeong and Christian Cázares

Some Riverside County neighbors said their Amazon packages are no longer being delivered to their door steps and instead told to pick up the items at a fire station or post office. 

The neighbors in the community of Anza said after the delivery service stopped about a month ago, they had to chase delivery drivers during the busy holiday season. 

“Amazon drivers won’t deliver. They call and hang up. And we get a message saying our house is inaccessible, but they are not there,” Missy Zielger, who lives in Anza, said. 

Ziegler and others in Anza have reached out to Amazon about the problem. Although they were promised the issue would be addressed, they said nothing has changed.

Sometimes they only have an hour window to pick up the packages at the post office and fire station, the Amazon customers said. 

“First, it was the post office.They would sit in the parking lot. Now we hear it’s at the fire station,” one neighbor said.

Even if you end up catching with Amazon delivery drivers, there’s no guarantee their ordered packages were inside the truck.

“It’s extremely frustrating. You pay money for Prime. You order the things, and you can’t get them. Then you have to try and figure it out,” another neighbor complained. 

In response to the issue, Amazon said it’s looking into the matter.

