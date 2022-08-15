Suspect Taken Into Custody, Child Safe in Riverside County Amber Alert

A 1-year-old who was taken out of Riverside County and the subject of an Amber Alert was said to be safe and the suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon.

Details about how and where the boy was found were not provided.

The alert asked residents in Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties to keep an eye out for the boy.

He was last seen in Riverside at Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, the CHP said.

The child is 1 year old.

They were seen in a silver 2000 Dodge Caravan with license plate 5MNN010.

CHP

Ramirez is described as 42 years old, 5-foot 6-inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.