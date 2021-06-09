Amber Alert Issued For Abduction of 8-Year-Old in Los Angeles

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for the abduction of 8-year-old Aleigha Stevenson out of Los Angeles.

Police believe Aleigha's mother, 29-year-old Kera Stevenson took the child shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The pair was last seen on W. 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in Los Angeles.

Aleigha is described as 4-feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes, about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas.

Stevenson is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, 140 pounds. Police are considering her armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe Stevenson is driving a 2004 black Chevrolet Suburban with a California license plate of 8UIB679. A black 2017 BMW 320 with an Oklahoma license plate number EGU358 was also seen leaving the home after the kidnapping. Authorities are searching for both vehicles.

Authorities urge anyone who sees the pair to immediately call 911.

Amber Alert - Los Angeles and Orange counties

Last Seen: W 42nd Street and 7th Ave, Los Angeles@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/NCLOTXMU8p — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 9, 2021

LAPD says officers responded to the 2800 block of W. 42nd Street at 1:55 a.m. after receiving a report of a "domestic violence restraining order."

Aleigha's father told police that Stevenson showed up at his home with three other men, Stevenson was allowed to enter the home to see Aleigha, then one of the men pushed his way into the home and they forcibly took Aleigha and drive away in the Chevrolet Suburban and the BMW 320, LAPD said.

It was not immediately clear if a weapon was used in the kidnapping.

The mother does not have any custodial rights of Aleigha, according to LAPD who added that there is an ongoing child custody dispute between Stevenson and her ex-husband. They say she has a restraining order against her.

This is a developing story.