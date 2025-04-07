Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old infant last seen in Anaheim

An Amber Alert was activated by the California Highway Patrol for a 9-month-old baby that was last seen in Orange County.

The infant was identified as Leonardo Meza. The infant was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday on West Crescent Avenue and North Loara Street in Anaheim.

AMBER ALERT - San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Imperial and Orange Counties

Last seen: West Crescent Avenue and North Loara Street, Anaheim@AnaheimPD



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1

The abductor was identified as 30-year-old Roberto Castillo Meza. He is believed to be driving a tan 2003 Mercedes Benz AMG with the California license plate 8HJV602, according to CHP.

The alert was activated in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Imperial and Orange counties on behalf of Anaheim police.