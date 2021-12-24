Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for Toddler Allegedly Kidnapped By Father

Anyone who sees 23-month-old Catalina or her father, who is considered armed and dangerous, should call 911.

By Staff Reports

California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a child last seen in Los Angeles with her father.

23-month old Catalina Reyes Canino was last seen with her father Leonardo Rosales in the Los Angeles region of LA County, on Dec. 23, 2021 at approximately 10:45 p.m.

The toddler is two feet tall, weighs 26 pounds, has black hair with bangs across her forehead and brown eyes, and was last seen in a light purple shirt with unicorns over white one-piece pajamas.

CHP
An amber alert was issued Dec. 23, 2021 for a 23-month old child last seen in Los Angeles County.

Her father, Leonardo Rosales, is 26 years old. He is 5'7" tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The vehicle the two were last seen in is a silver-gray Honda Accord, on South Reno Street and Beverly Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department and CHP said.

Rosales is considered armed and dangerous.

The CHP, issuing the amber alert on behalf of the LAPD, asks that anyone who sees Catalina and/or her father call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertLos Angelesmissing person
