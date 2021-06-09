Amber Alert Update: 8-Year-Old Girl Found After Abduction in Los Angeles

An 8-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found following an abduction in Los Angeles that led to a search that led authorities to a hotel in Orange County.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning. Police said the girl's mother, 29-year-old Kera Stevenson, took the child shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The pair was last seen on W. 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in Los Angeles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

One of two vehicles sought in the case was found later Wednesday morning in the San Bernardino area. Santa Ana police said the girl's mother was arrested in Santa Ana.

Los Angeles police said the girl was found safe. NBCLA is attempting to confirm reports that the girl also was found in Santa Ana.

LAPD said officers responded to the 2800 block of W. 42nd Street at 1:55 a.m. after receiving a report of a "domestic violence restraining order."

The girl's father told police that Stevenson showed up at his home with three other men, Stevenson was allowed to enter the home to see the child, then one of the men pushed his way into the home and they forcibly took her and drove away in the Chevrolet Suburban and the BMW 320, the LAPD said.

It was not immediately clear if a weapon was used in the kidnapping.

The mother does not have any custodial rights, according to LAPD who added that there is an ongoing child custody dispute between Stevenson and her ex-husband. They say she has a restraining order against her.