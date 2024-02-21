Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl last seen in Garden Grove

Harmony Talley was last seen near Harbor Boulevard and Garden Grove Boulevard, police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Harmony Talley, 2, is pictured in this undated photo provided by the CHP.
CHP

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a 2-year-old girl reported missing in the Garden Grove area.

Harmony Talley was last seen at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Garden Grove near Harbor Boulevard and Garden Grove Boulevard, police said.

She was last seen wearing a purple dress. Harmony is described by authorities as Black, about 2 feet tall and 50 pounds with braided hair and beads.

Authorities are seeking a 21-year-old woman identified as Ileane Shelton in connection with the girl's disappearance. Police identified the woman as the girl's mother.

A white Toyota RAV4 was sought in connection with the abduction. A license plate and model year were not immediately available.

The alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Garden Grove Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertGarden Grove
