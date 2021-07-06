Amber Alert

Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Boy Abducted by Father Suspected in Slaying of Child's Mother

An Amber Alert was issued Monday in connection with the abduction of Celestine Stoot III in Lake Elsinore, by his father, Celestine Stoot Jr.

By Darsha Philips and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement agencies around Southern California continued to search Tuesday for a Lake Elsinore who allegedly abducted his 2-year-old son and is accused of killing the boy’s mother. 

The child was last seen in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, according to the alert, issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Photos of the child and man were released by authorities. Freeway signs also displayed the Amber Alert information Tuesday morning.

The elder Stoot is a wanted homicide suspect, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. On Tuesday, the department confirmed he is wanted in the slaying of the boy's 34-year-old mother on Monday.

Details about the killing were not immediately available.

Stoot is driving a charcoal gray 2020 Kia Optima with a California temporary plate of U335133 or 8VQU461, according to the Riverside County sheriff.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the alert. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

