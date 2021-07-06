Law enforcement agencies around Southern California continued to search Tuesday for a Lake Elsinore who allegedly abducted his 2-year-old son and is accused of killing the boy’s mother.

We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Celestine Stoot III, the 2 year old male pictured.



If seen, please dial 911. Do not attempt to make contact. Celestine Stoot Jr should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/LQqjjwps7p — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 6, 2021

An Amber Alert was issued Monday in connection with the abduction of Celestine Stoot III in Lake Elsinore, by his father, Celestine Stoot Jr.

The child was last seen in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, according to the alert, issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Photos of the child and man were released by authorities. Freeway signs also displayed the Amber Alert information Tuesday morning.

The elder Stoot is a wanted homicide suspect, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. On Tuesday, the department confirmed he is wanted in the slaying of the boy's 34-year-old mother on Monday.

Details about the killing were not immediately available.

Stoot is driving a charcoal gray 2020 Kia Optima with a California temporary plate of U335133 or 8VQU461, according to the Riverside County sheriff.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the alert. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911.