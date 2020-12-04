Amber Alert Tied to Carjacking Canceled, San Bernardino County Sheriff Says

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department canceled an Amber Alert Friday morning that was issued after a person told authorities their child was kidnapped during a carjacking outside an Inland Empire laundromat.

Shortly after 8 a.m., surveillance video shows a man walk up to a tan 1998 Infiniti Q45 parked outside of a Highland laundromat. He peers inside, hops in and drives off with the car.

As the man is driving off, the vehicle owner can be seen running after him.

The San Bernardindo County Sheriff's Department initially described the situation as an Amber Alert and called it a kidnapping. They canceled the Amber Alert around 10:45 a.m. because the victim told investigators there was a child inside the stolen vehicle, but there wasn't.

****UPDATE****#Highland Suspect and vehicle located. Kidnapping allegations unfounded. Investigation is ongoing. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 4, 2020

The suspect and the vehicle were quickly located, authorities announced shortly after 10 a.m.

The victim is now speaking with investigators and an investigation is ongoing.