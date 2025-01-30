A small commercial airliner and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening, D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed.

Video from the web camera network EarthCam shows the moment of the collision. It shows a big flash upon impact. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the video, the White House said.

The airliner had about 60 passengers and four crewmembers aboard. It's not known how many were aboard the helicopter. At least four people have been recovered and were rushed to hospitals.

An FAA statement says: "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

A defense official and an Army official told NBC News the helicopter was an Army Black Hawk.

"We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident," American Airlines said in a statement on X. "We will provide information as it becomes available."

There is a massive emergency response unfolding. Fireboats are in the water, and the Metropolitan Police Department also confirmed it is responding. Fire departments from all around the region are staging at Gravelly Point north of Reagan National.

A senior FBI official says Washington Field Office personnel are standing by to assist but there’s nothing to indicate anything criminal or terrorist related was involved in the crash.

All takeoffs and landings have been stopped at Reagan National.

The FAA said it and the NTSB will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.