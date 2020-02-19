Man Charged With Murder in Slaying of Therapist Amie Harwick

The ex-boyfriend accused in the death of marriage therapist Amie Harwick was charged Wednesday with murder with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, which would make him eligible for the death penalty, the Los Angeles District Attorney said in a statement.

Harwick, a 38-year-old therapist who was once engaged to "The Price is Right" host and comedian Drew Carey, was discovered over the weekend at her Hollywood Hills home in the 2000 block of Mound Street. She had injuries consistent with a fall, and a coroner's report released Tuesday confirmed she had died due to blunt force injuries to her head and upper body.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was charged with with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, according to the DA.

Pursehouse was accused of slaying Harwick around 1 a.m. by allegedly throwing her over the balcony.

When police arrived, Harwick was discovered on the ground below the balcony.

She later died at the hospital.

Pursehouse was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of Carbona Drive in Playa Del Rey by members of an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force.

He posted $2 million bond and was released, but he was re-arrested Wednesday.

Harwick's death led to an outpouring of grief form friends. A flower with a note was left outside the home Monday. The card read, "I love you my friend. I'll never forget you."

She had a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it recently expired. She recently expressed her fear of her former boyfriend, the LAPD said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. It was not immediately clear if Pursehouse had a lawyer.

On her website, Harwick is described as a marriage and family therapist with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Cal Poly Pomona east of Los Angeles and a master's degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University in Malibu. She is the author of 2014's "The New Sex Bible for Women."

In social media posts, she was remembered as a caring professional who empowered women. Ex-fiance Drew Carey, the host of "The Price is Right," remembered Harwick as a positive force and champion for women.

Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.