Amtrak and Metrolink Could See Impacts as Railroads Prepare for Nationwide Labor Strike on Friday

Those who depend on the train to get around might have to think about alternative methods of transportation, with a looming nationwide rail worker's strike that could stop Amtrak and Metrolink in their tracks.
The work stoppage could kick in as early as Friday, Sept. 16, at midnight. Commuters who depend on Amtrak and Metrolink could be impacted.
Neither Amtrak nor Metrolink, or their employees, are directly related to the strike. The potential service interruptions are due to ongoing negotiations between freight rail management and labor unions over the next contract for workers.
However, because Amtrak and Metrolink operate on tracks owned by freight rail companies, there are likely to be changes, delays and cancellations of several of their train routes.
The Associated Press reported that some of the 12 railroad unions -- all of which must agree on contract terms to prevent a strike -- want the railroads to address some of their concerns about unpredictable work schedules and strict attendance rules in addition to agreeing to the recommended wage increases.
Ron Kaminkow, general secretary of the Railroad Workers United labor coalition, told the AP that unions are looking for the kinds of things many U.S. employees already enjoy, like the ability to take time off without being penalized.
"We have attendance policies that have gotten more and more and more draconian. That offer very, very little leeway for workers who need to take time off for doctor’s appointments, for time with family, to be rested," Kaminkow said.
Rail companies have expressed major concerns about their ability to deliver goods to businesses that need them if the strike takes place, and a growing number of business groups are lobbying Congress to be prepared to intervene and block a strike if they can't reach an agreement, the AP reported.
People around the country are also worried about the potential personal impacts of the strike.
"I work downtown, I live two hours away, so yes it would impact my job," said one Los Angeles woman.
"No trains, I'm working from the basement again," said one man.
Amtrak has already said that if your train is cancelled, they will attempt to notify you at least 24 hours in advance. If you can't reschedule, they will offer refunds.
Metrolink service could also be impacted along stretches of their Orange County, Inland Empire, Riverside and Ventura County lines, with complete or partial service cancellation.
Metrolink will not offer alternative transportation for all cancelled trains, and provided the following list of specific lines that would be affected in a statement on their website:
- Ventura County Line: If an agreement is not reached by Thursday evening, trains 119 and 123 that normally operate to Ventura-East will only operate as far as Moorpark. Passengers will be provided alternate transportation to their final destination beyond Moorpark.
All Friday Ventura County Line service would operate only between Moorpark and Los Angeles. Also, Ventura County Line trains 106 and 121 would be canceled.
Passengers who ride Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains 761, 770, 777 and 784 between Ventura-Downtown/Beach and Los Angeles would want to check the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trip planner for the latest information.
- Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines: Service would continue uninterrupted.
- Orange County Line: Orange County Line trains would be canceled Friday. We have coordinated with Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to allow all Metrolink-ticketed passengers to ride at no additional charge. Rail service would be available between Oceanside and Fullerton, with connecting Amtrak bus service between Fullerton and Los Angeles. Bus space would be on a “first-come, first serve” basis.
- Riverside, Inland-Empire Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines: In the event of a freight employee labor strike, service on these lines will be canceled Friday.