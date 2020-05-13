Amtrak Snack Packs Donated to L.A. Shelters; Bitsy’s Gives Snacks to LAUSD

With fewer people riding the train, snacks normally gobbled up by Amtrak's passengers are sitting on shelves and nearing their expiration date, so the agency that oversees the Pacific Surfliner route announced Wednesday it is donating the snack packs to local food banks and homeless shelters.

The Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, or LOSSAN, donated more than 50,000 of the snack packs to agencies throughout Los Angeles County.

The snack packs are typically served free to Business Class passengers on the Pacific Surfliner trains, but given the drop in ridership, the packs are currently being handed out to all ticketed passengers. The packs include turkey jerky, crackers, cheese spread, trail mix and other items.

"We are committed to providing the communities we serve with essential services during a time when people need them most," Al Murray, chairman of LOSSAN, said in a statement. "Additionally, donating surplus food reduces waste and helps those in need during these unprecedented times."

Meanwhile, another snack company, Bitsy's, has donated 41,250 organic, single-serve snack packs to the Los Angeles Unified School District for distribution to students and families at the district's Grab and Go Food Centers.

Those centers have served more than 18 million meals during the campus closures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're pleased to add health organic snacks from Bitsy's to the menu," LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said.