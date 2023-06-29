Crews work to clear tracks and truck wreckage after Amtrak train crash in Moorpark

Crews are working to clear a stretch of tracks northwest of Los Angeles Thursday a day after an Amtrak train partially derailed when it collided with a water tender truck.

The driver of the truck remained hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition following the Wednesday afternoon wreck in the Ventura County community of Moorpark.

The Amtrak Coast Star Light train with nearly 200 people on board partially derailed on its way to Seattle with its next stop in Oxnard. About 15 people on the train suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear how long the tracks about 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles will remain blocked. Metrolink is honoring Amtrak tickets Thursday on its Ventura County Line.

Details about why the Ventura County Public Works truck was on the tracks were not immediately available. Parts of the decimated truck, including the cab, were scattered at the crash site. The truck's axle was pushed at least 100 feet by the train.

Authorities initially said the truck’s driver was believed to have gotten out of the vehicle before the crash, but later clarified that the circumstances leading up to the wreck weren't known.

The collision was reported at 11:18 a.m. near West Los Angeles Avenue and Montair Drive. None of the partially derailed train cars overturned.

Crews quickly doused a small fire under the train.

An Amtrak train partially derails in a collision with a truck Wednesday June 28, 2023 in Moorpark.

Video showed what appeared to be wreckage from the demolished work truck -- likely delivering water to nearby farming operations -- scattered near the tracks. The train came to a stop after the collision with part of the truck in front.

"There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries," Amtrak said in a statement. "The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation. "

"Suddenly, it flies forward," a passenger told NBCLA. "I felt a little bit of shaking. Really violent. I thought we were going off the rails. Then it stopped."

Wreckage from a truck struck by an Amtrak train Wednesday June 28, 2023 in Moorpark.

Mindy Faver was seated facing the rear of the train after a trip with her mother, Shari Peterson.

“All of a sudden: Smack!” Faver said, describing the impact.

Then Faver saw what she later found out was the water truck’s tank tumbling past her window.

Passengers taken off the train waited in a nearby field as authorities assessed the scene.

Families and friends looking for information about passengers may call the information hotline 805-465–6650.