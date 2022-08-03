An 81-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead in Possible Home Invasion Robbery

Authorities are investigating a home in West Hills where an elderly woman in her 80s was found dead.

The woman has been identified by police as 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim. Detectives believe she was killed in a home invasion and robbery.

Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call of a dead body from a fire on the 20800 block of Martha St. in Woodland Hills.

When the officers arrived on the scene they noticed evidence of a forced entry and located a woman semi-charred and unconscious in a bedroom.

LA Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating any possible surveillance cameras in the area that might have captured what led to this incident.

There is no suspect information at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Steve Castro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925.