Anaheim Airman Killed in Military Accident in Kuwait

Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan was assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts.

Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan, photographed in 2019 as an airman first class, 66th Security Forces Squadron, of Anaheim, California.
U.S. Air Force

A 26-year-old airman from Anaheim has died in a non- combat vehicle accident in Kuwait, U.S. military officials said Sunday.

Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan, 26, died Saturday in a single-vehicle accident while conducting a routine patrol outside the perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Phan was assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

