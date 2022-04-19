Anaheim

Two Men Found Dead in Anaheim Apartment

Two men were found dead in an Anaheim apartment. A third man was hospitalized with minor injuries.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two men were found dead Tuesday in an apartment in Anaheim, police said.

Officers went to the 2100 block of East Katella Avenue at about 7 a.m. on a report of a possible assault, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Two men died at the scene. A third man was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

The names of the dead men were withheld, pending notification of their relatives. Information on their causes of death was not immediately available.

No arrests were reported, but police said they are not searching for anyone in connection with the deaths.

This article tagged under:

Anaheim
