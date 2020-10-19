Anaheim Caretaker Accused of Raping Patient

An Anaheim caretaker was arrested Monday on suspicion of raping a severely disabled longtime patient.

Raul Salgadocastro, 40, was taken into custody on his way to work Monday morning and booked on suspicion of raping the 45-year-old woman, for whom he had been a caregiver for nearly 20 years, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The Anaheim resident was being held on $100,000 bail, but investigators plan to seek a higher bail, he said.

The victim is "non-communicative," and the sexual assault is alleged to have happened in a live-in care facility in Anaheim, Carringer said.

Police recovered a cell phone allegedly belonging to Salgadocastro that contained video footage of the attack, he said.

Anyone with information relevant to investigators was asked to call police at 714-765-1697.