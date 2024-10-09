Possible DUI driver fatally strikes woman during her evening stroll in Anaheim

A suspected DUI driver struck and killed a woman who was out for a walk in Anaheim Tuesday night, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The crash happened sometime around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rio Vista Street and Wagner Avenue. There, the speeding driver of a silver Mercedes barreled into a fence and onto a walking path, where the pedestrian was taking her stroll. The car came to a stop after it landed in a shallow body of water.

“My wife heard a crash and it sounded like someone dropped a washing machine out their truck,” said Al Sack, who lives in Anaheim. “We heard no screeching tires and next thing I know, there were helicopters overhead.”

Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department said first responders learned the crash may have been a fatality after a man approached them letting them know his wife was unaccounted for after going for a walk.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“During our investigation, an Anaheim resident came up to us and said that his wife had went for a walk and she had not returned,” Sgt. Sutter said. “Our officers looked in the area and with the help of our helicopter, sadly, unfortunately, located a female that was deceased in a nearby brush.”

The driver and passenger of the car that struck the woman were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The driver has since been detained.

“There’s no excuse. This husband, this family, their world’s been turned upside down,” Sutter said.

Authorities did not disclose the name of the woman who was killed, but described her as being in her 50s and a resident of the neighborhood.