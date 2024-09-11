‘I'm broken.' Father of Anaheim toddler who died in hot car shares mother suffered from depression

The father of the 3-year-old girl who died of heat stroke after she was locked in a hot car in Anaheim shares that he repeatedly voiced concerns the toddler’s mother was suffering from depression and post-partum depression well before the tragedy.

Juan Marcos Ruiz, the grieving father of 3-year-old Ily Elizabeth Ruiz, described the young girl as a vibrant, loving child who enjoyed singing, coloring and helping him cook.

“She was my princess,” Ruiz said. “She loved everything princess.”

Ily died on Friday after her mother locked herself and the toddler in a Ford Expedition amid a sweltering heat wave. At the time they were in the vehicle, temperatures were 104 degrees outside, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

“I’m hurt, I’m broken, I’m devasted,” Ruiz said in tears. “I’m angry, I’m very angry. That’s what I feel right now.”

After family members discovered the mother and daughter in the vehicle and called first responders, the two females were taken to a nearby hospital. Ily died of complications due to heat stroke; her mother was described as disoriented but survived.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered empty alcohol containers in the vehicle. Juan revealed that the girl’s mother, 41-year-old Sandra Hernandez, had been battling alcoholism after they experienced a different tragedy more than 10 years ago.

The mother of the 3-year-old girl who died of heat stroke after they were both locked in a car on a hot day in Anaheim has been arrested. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

“I already lost two boys due to a drunk driver back in July 8, 2012,” the father shared. “This is my third child to lose so I am broken, I’m devastated and I’m angry.”

The elder Ruiz said following the death of their sons, Hernandez struggled with her mental health.

“Obviously, she suffered through depression because of the death of our first two boys,” the father said. “Quite sure that after the birth of my little girl, she started post-partum depression. She was never diagnosed, but the symptoms were all there.”

Juan said he repeatedly told Hernandez’s family he was concerned for his partner’s mental wellbeing. He said his worries were often dismissed.

“I desperately tried to tell everybody that she needed help, but nobody listened to me. Nobody took it seriously,” he said.

He reiterated that Hernandez was a good mother, but her struggles led to the devastating loss of Ily.

A three-year-old child in Anaheim has died from what police believe to be “heat related” complications after she was found locked in a car with her mother on Friday afternoon. Amber Frias reports for the NBC4 News at 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2024.

“She’d never do this on purpose,” he said. “It doesn’t change the fact she did it. It doesn’t change the fact that because of her negligence … it happened, and now my daughter is dead due to the actions of her mother. She’s not a bad mom at all, she just needs help.”

Hernandez has since been arrested in connection with the death of her daughter. She faces charges that include involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect.

Amid his heartbreak and grief, Ruiz said he aims to speak largely about the importance of recognizing when a loved one is unwell and to be proactive in helping them.

“If you guys have loved ones or know someone that’s suffering, get them the help they need because tragedy happens,” he said. “There’s so many consequences and repercussions that could happen due to somebody’s actions or no actions.”